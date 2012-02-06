The Fifth Protocol
Naval Ravikant 4:57
A blockchain primer highlighting use cases, advantages, & why cryptocurrency is the web's native money
Crypto Tokens – A Breakthrough In Open Network Design
Chris Dixon 13:06
How game theory, incentives, & open source are powering a decentralized revolution
Cryptocurrency's Netscape Moment
Elad Gil 8:23
Why cryptocurrencies are poised to break into the mainstream, as Netscape did for the internet in the 90s
How To Think About Investing In Cryptocurrency: What needs to exist
Ari Paul 7:31
An exploration of why certain token use cases can prove to be attractive investments
How To Think About Investing In Cryptocurrency: Why Exceptional Opportunities Exist
Ari Paul 5:02
Why investing in cryptocurrency is like playing minor league basketball
Cryptoeconomics 101
Nick Tomaino 6:26
Learn how cryptography and economics meld to provide the security and financial incentives that underlie cryptocurrency
Fat Protocols
Joel Monegro 7:30
Why do protocols grow in value faster than applications built on top of them?
Ethereum is the Forefront of Digital Currency
Fred Ehrsam 15:14
How Ethereum's growth-oriented community is pushing the boundaries of the blockchain
A Beginner’s Guide to Tezos
Linda Xie 5:41
Learn (gently) what is Tezos, how it compares to Ethereum, & how it might gain traction
Losing Alpha: Why Most New Crypto Funds Are a Sh*t Deal
Ryan Selkis 14:56
Crypto hedge funds are popping up daily -- but how many will survive?
Stock Options vs Protocol Tokens
Richard Burton 6:10
Why token compensation beats stock option compensation
Thoughts on Tokens
Balaji Srinivasan 17:42
A cryptocurrency veteran shares his thoughts on what the future of cryptocurrency holds